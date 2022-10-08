Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 780 ($9.42) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HSBA. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on HSBC from GBX 595 ($7.19) to GBX 590 ($7.13) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 705 ($8.52) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 636.18 ($7.69).

HSBC Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 467 ($5.64) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 522.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 520.25. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 409.85 ($4.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85). The firm has a market cap of £93.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 791.53.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 34,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 537 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £187,230.42 ($226,232.99).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

