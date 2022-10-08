Barclays Trims Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Target Price to 460.00

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from 550.00 to 460.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 500.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 570.00 to 510.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $501.25.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CHYHY opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

