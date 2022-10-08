Barclays Trims Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Target Price to SEK 100

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from SEK 105 to SEK 100 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HXGBY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 109 to SEK 107 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 155 to SEK 133 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

Hexagon AB (publ) Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) stock opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48. Hexagon AB has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.