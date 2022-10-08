Barrington Research Lowers Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Price Target to $50.00

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barrington Research from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Carriage Services from $76.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.25.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:CSV opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.76. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $66.33. The company has a market cap of $473.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Carriage Services Increases Dividend

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.43 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 14.14%. On average, analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.1125 dividend. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.20%.

Insider Activity at Carriage Services

In other Carriage Services news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips bought 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $39,456.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,637,511.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carriage Services news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips bought 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $39,456.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,637,511.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Carlos R. Quezada bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.33 per share, for a total transaction of $54,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,634 shares in the company, valued at $313,673.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carriage Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Carriage Services by 2,866.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 236,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 228,855 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,778,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 117,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,532 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 54,644 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carriage Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.