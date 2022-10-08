Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Startek (NYSE:SRT)

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Startek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Startek in a research note on Saturday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

SRT opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.19 million, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.47. Startek has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.62.

Startek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $167.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.34 million. Startek had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Startek will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Startek in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Startek during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Startek during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Startek during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Startek by 26.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

