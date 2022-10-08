Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on November 25th

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

Bassett Furniture Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Bassett Furniture Industries has a payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of BSET opened at $15.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.52. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $24.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.19.

Insider Activity at Bassett Furniture Industries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

In other news, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,796.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 195.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 24.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 105.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 54.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSET. TheStreet raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.