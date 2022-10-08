Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $24.12. The company has a market cap of $142.38 million, a PE ratio of 2.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average is $18.19.

Bassett Furniture Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Bassett Furniture Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 9.34%.

In other news, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,024,796.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bassett Furniture Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 44,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

(Get Rating)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.