Battle Infinity (IBAT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $164,589.00

Battle Infinity (IBAT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, Battle Infinity has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Battle Infinity has a total market cap of $8.65 million and approximately $164,589.00 worth of Battle Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Battle Infinity token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010868 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010268 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Battle Infinity Profile

Battle Infinity’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,174,148,481 tokens. Battle Infinity’s official message board is www.instagram.com/battleinfinityofficial. Battle Infinity’s official website is battleinfinity.io. Battle Infinity’s official Twitter account is @ibatofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Battle Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Battle Infinity (IBAT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Battle Infinity has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Battle Infinity is 0.00223667 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $184,161.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://battleinfinity.io/.”

