Battle World (BWO) Trading Up 3% Over Last Week

Battle World (BWO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Battle World token can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001916 BTC on major exchanges. Battle World has a total market cap of $20.05 million and $314,917.00 worth of Battle World was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Battle World has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Battle World alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010235 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Battle World Token Profile

Battle World was first traded on April 10th, 2022. Battle World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,743,474 tokens. Battle World’s official Twitter account is @battleworldgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Battle World is medium.com/@battleworldgame. Battle World’s official website is battleworld.game.

Battle World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Battle World (BWO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Battle World has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,655,084 in circulation. The last known price of Battle World is 0.3673574 USD and is down -14.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $637,114.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://battleworld.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Battle World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Battle World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Battle World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Battle World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Battle World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.