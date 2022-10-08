Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.23.

BLCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Bausch + Lomb Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE BLCO opened at $15.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. Bausch + Lomb has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.72 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch + Lomb

(Get Rating)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.