Bean Cash (BITB) Market Capitalization Tops $344,197.70

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Bean Cash has a total market cap of $344,197.70 and approximately $731.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Bean Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,507.79 or 1.00006655 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bean Cash

Bean Cash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,987,414,000 coins. The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @beancash_bean and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum.

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bean Cash (BITB) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate BITB through the process of mining. Bean Cash has a current supply of 4,986,861,000.000006. The last known price of Bean Cash is 0.00006886 USD and is up 23.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $66.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.beancash.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

