BeatzCoin (BTZC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $50,152.67

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 37.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $50,152.67 and approximately $3.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin’s genesis date was August 12th, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,570,575,325 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official website is www.beatzcoin.io. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @beatzcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/beatzcoin.

BeatzCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Tron10 platform. BeatzCoin has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 2,570,575,325.206332 in circulation. The last known price of BeatzCoin is 0.00001946 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $8.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.beatzcoin.io/.”

