Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Receives $5.23 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.23.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BBBY shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

In other news, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $105,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,852,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $105,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,852,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,664.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,488,441.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at $223,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $8,052,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $5.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $435.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The retailer reported ($3.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($1.63). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The business’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

