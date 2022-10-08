Beefy Finance (BIFI) Market Capitalization Reaches $24.30 Million

Beefy Finance (BIFI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. Beefy Finance has a total market cap of $24.30 million and $440,710.00 worth of Beefy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy Finance token can currently be bought for about $337.45 or 0.01731534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beefy Finance has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beefy Finance Token Profile

Beefy Finance’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Beefy Finance is https://reddit.com/r/beefy/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beefy Finance’s official message board is blog.beefy.finance. The official website for Beefy Finance is beefy.finance. Beefy Finance’s official Twitter account is @beefyfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beefy Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy Finance (BIFI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Beefy Finance has a current supply of 80,000 with 72,000 in circulation. The last known price of Beefy Finance is 335.65266625 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $782,901.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://beefy.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

