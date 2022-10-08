beFITTER Price Reaches $0.0086 on Exchanges (FIU)

beFITTER (FIU) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, beFITTER has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One beFITTER token can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. beFITTER has a total market capitalization of $406,993.87 and $352,668.00 worth of beFITTER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

beFITTER Profile

beFITTER was first traded on June 2nd, 2022. beFITTER’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,498,130 tokens. beFITTER’s official message board is medium.com/@befitter. beFITTER’s official Twitter account is @befitter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for beFITTER is befitter.io.

beFITTER Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “beFITTER (FIU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. beFITTER has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 47,498,130 in circulation. The last known price of beFITTER is 0.00862453 USD and is down -18.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $302,568.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://befitter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as beFITTER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire beFITTER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase beFITTER using one of the exchanges listed above.

