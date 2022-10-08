Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company.
Belite Bio Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BLTE opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.97. Belite Bio has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $44.70.
Belite Bio Company Profile
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.
