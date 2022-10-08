Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTEGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company.

Belite Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLTE opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.97. Belite Bio has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $44.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belite Bio

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Belite Bio stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTEGet Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Belite Bio Company Profile

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

