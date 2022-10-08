Bend DAO Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last Week (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bend DAO has a market cap of $81.06 million and $354,538.00 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO’s launch date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Bend DAO (BEND) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bend DAO has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 382,458,902 in circulation. The last known price of Bend DAO is 0.00816187 USD and is down -6.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $375,455.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.benddao.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bend DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bend DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

