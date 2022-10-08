Bent Finance Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BENT)

Bent Finance (BENT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Bent Finance has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Bent Finance has a market cap of $5.94 million and approximately $17,138.00 worth of Bent Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bent Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bent Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010866 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00010284 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bent Finance Profile

Bent Finance’s genesis date was November 17th, 2021. Bent Finance’s total supply is 50,008,799 tokens. Bent Finance’s official website is app.bentfinance.com. Bent Finance’s official Twitter account is @bent_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bent Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bent Finance (BENT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bent Finance has a current supply of 50,008,799 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bent Finance is 0.10951198 USD and is down -2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $13,014.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.bentfinance.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bent Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bent Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bent Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bent Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bent Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.