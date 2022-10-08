BEPRO Network (BEPRO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $246,455.00

BEPRO Network (BEPRO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. BEPRO Network has a market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $246,455.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BEPRO Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BEPRO Network

BEPRO Network’s launch date was December 12th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,485,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BEPRO Network is bepronetwork.medium.com. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BEPRO Network is bepro.network.

Buying and Selling BEPRO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “BEPRO Network (BEPRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. BEPRO Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,764,991,105.589235 in circulation. The last known price of BEPRO Network is 0.00120885 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $279,907.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bepro.network.”

