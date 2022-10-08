Berenberg Bank Cuts Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Price Target to GBX 123

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 123 ($1.49) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 78.26% from the stock’s current price.

Sirius Real Estate Trading Down 2.5 %

LON:SRE opened at GBX 69 ($0.83) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 82.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 99.21. The company has a market cap of £805.15 million and a PE ratio of 575.00. Sirius Real Estate has a 12 month low of GBX 64.20 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 145.30 ($1.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.65.

Insider Transactions at Sirius Real Estate

In other Sirius Real Estate news, insider Andrew Coombs purchased 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £4,025 ($4,863.46). In other news, insider Andrew Coombs bought 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £4,025 ($4,863.46). Also, insider Daniel (Danny) John Kitchen bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £50,250 ($60,717.74). Insiders have acquired 129,093 shares of company stock worth $9,329,498 in the last 90 days.

About Sirius Real Estate

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

