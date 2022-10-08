Berenberg Bank Downgrades Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) to Hold

Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital cut shares of Gem Diamonds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

Gem Diamonds Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMDMF opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63. Gem Diamonds has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.00.

Gem Diamonds Company Profile

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.