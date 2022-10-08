Beta Finance Achieves Market Cap of $61.07 Million (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Beta Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0990 or 0.00000508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beta Finance has a market cap of $61.07 million and $2.29 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance’s genesis date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,666,667 tokens. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance (BETA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Beta Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 616,666,667 in circulation. The last known price of Beta Finance is 0.09993897 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $2,957,374.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://betafinance.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beta Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beta Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

