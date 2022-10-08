BETCOIN Price Reaches $0.0377 on Major Exchanges (BET)

BETCOIN (BET) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. BETCOIN has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and $99,675.00 worth of BETCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BETCOIN has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BETCOIN token can now be purchased for $0.0377 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BETCOIN Token Profile

BETCOIN’s genesis date was September 8th, 2022. BETCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for BETCOIN is www.betcoin.fund. BETCOIN’s official Twitter account is @betcoinfund.

BETCOIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BETCOIN (BET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BETCOIN has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BETCOIN is 0.04217887 USD and is up 5.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $30,558.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at www.betcoin.fund.”

