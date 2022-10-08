BetU One Day Volume Reaches $164,477.00 (BETU)

BetU (BETU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One BetU token can now be purchased for about $0.0344 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BetU has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. BetU has a total market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $164,477.00 worth of BetU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BetU

BetU is a token. It launched on July 27th, 2021. BetU’s total supply is 923,811,536 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,252,561 tokens. BetU’s official message board is betu.io/blog. The official website for BetU is betu.io. BetU’s official Twitter account is @betuglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BetU is https://reddit.com/r/betuglobal.

Buying and Selling BetU

According to CryptoCompare, “BetU (BETU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BetU has a current supply of 923,811,536 with 107,608,037.64800005 in circulation. The last known price of BetU is 0.0342076 USD and is up 2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $209,476.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://betu.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

