Beyond Protocol (BP) Price Reaches $0.0191 on Exchanges

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded up 21.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Beyond Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Beyond Protocol has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. Beyond Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and $71,925.00 worth of Beyond Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010856 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010255 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Beyond Protocol Token Profile

Beyond Protocol’s launch date was June 3rd, 2022. Beyond Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,059,723 tokens. Beyond Protocol’s official message board is beyondprotocol.medium.com. The Reddit community for Beyond Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/beyondprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beyond Protocol’s official website is beyond.link. Beyond Protocol’s official Twitter account is @beyondprotocol1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beyond Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Beyond Protocol (BP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Beyond Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 165,059,723 in circulation. The last known price of Beyond Protocol is 0.01926049 USD and is down -4.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $52,296.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://beyond.link/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beyond Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

