BHO Network Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.10 Million (BHO)

BHO Network (BHO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One BHO Network token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BHO Network has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. BHO Network has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $31,875.00 worth of BHO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00045774 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000604 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001821 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $312.69 or 0.01618205 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000603 BTC.

BHO Network Token Profile

BHO Network is a token. It was first traded on July 16th, 2021. BHO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,958,849,351 tokens. The official message board for BHO Network is bho.network/blog. BHO Network’s official website is bho.network. BHO Network’s official Twitter account is @bhonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BHO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BHO Network (BHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BHO Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 454,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BHO Network is 0.00045866 USD and is up 1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $38,141.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bho.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BHO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

