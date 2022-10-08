Biconomy Market Capitalization Tops $79.38 Million (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One Biconomy token can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00002014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Biconomy has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Biconomy has a total market cap of $79.38 million and $6.71 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Biconomy alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010224 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Biconomy Profile

Biconomy’s genesis date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 202,200,341 tokens. The official message board for Biconomy is medium.com/biconomy. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Biconomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy (BICO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Biconomy has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 202,200,341.47227782 in circulation. The last known price of Biconomy is 0.39445146 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $2,782,291.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://biconomy.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biconomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biconomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Biconomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Biconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Biconomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.