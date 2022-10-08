BigShortBets (BIGSB) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $12.54 Million

BigShortBets (BIGSB) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, BigShortBets has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BigShortBets has a market capitalization of $12.54 million and $14,868.00 worth of BigShortBets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BigShortBets token can currently be bought for approximately $1.67 or 0.00008576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About BigShortBets

BigShortBets’ launch date was September 3rd, 2021. BigShortBets’ total supply is 99,996,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,493,644 tokens. The official website for BigShortBets is bigshortbets.com. BigShortBets’ official Twitter account is @bigshortbets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BigShortBets is medium.com/@bigshortbets.

BigShortBets Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BigShortBets (BIGSB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. BigShortBets has a current supply of 99,996,834 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BigShortBets is 1.65383676 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,993.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bigshortbets.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BigShortBets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BigShortBets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BigShortBets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

