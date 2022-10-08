BikeN (BKN) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $325,501.18

BikeN (BKN) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One BikeN token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BikeN has a total market cap of $325,501.18 and $11,273.00 worth of BikeN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BikeN has traded down 48% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BikeN alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,384.84 or 0.99993321 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002083 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00054156 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00063721 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022387 BTC.

BikeN Token Profile

BikeN is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2022. BikeN’s total supply is 8,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,920,000,000,000 tokens. BikeN’s official Twitter account is @bikenfinance. The Reddit community for BikeN is https://reddit.com/r/biken_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BikeN is www.digitaljournal.com/pr/pedal-through-streets-rough-ride-on-the-mountain-top-cycle-indoor-and-bike-to-earn-with-biken. BikeN’s official website is biken.finance/?utm_source=cmc&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=token.

Buying and Selling BikeN

According to CryptoCompare, “BikeN (BKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BikeN has a current supply of 8,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BikeN is 0.00000004 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $36.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://biken.finance/?utm_source=cmc&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BikeN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BikeN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BikeN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BikeN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BikeN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.