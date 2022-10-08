Biometric Financial (BIOFI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $41,171.00

Biometric Financial (BIOFI) traded up 21.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Biometric Financial has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. Biometric Financial has a market cap of $25.53 million and approximately $41,171.00 worth of Biometric Financial was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biometric Financial token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Biometric Financial

Biometric Financial’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. Biometric Financial’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Biometric Financial is biometricfinancial.org/home. Biometric Financial’s official Twitter account is @finnovant and its Facebook page is accessible here. Biometric Financial’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

Buying and Selling Biometric Financial

According to CryptoCompare, “Biometric Financial (BIOFI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Biometric Financial has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Biometric Financial is 0.00273473 USD and is down -3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $21,261.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://biometricfinancial.org/home/.”

