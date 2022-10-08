Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 159,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,637,954 shares.The stock last traded at $2.28 and had previously closed at $2.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

Bionano Genomics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 7.01. The company has a market cap of $573.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bionano Genomics ( NASDAQ:BNGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 453.68% and a negative return on equity of 33.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yvonne Linney sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $72,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bionano Genomics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 207,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 63,092 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 128,138 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bionano Genomics by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,415,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,613,000 after acquiring an additional 690,897 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 26.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 71,097 shares during the period. 28.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bionano Genomics

(Get Rating)

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.