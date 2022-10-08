BITAY Coin (BITAY) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $16.40 Million

BITAY Coin (BITAY) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. BITAY Coin has a total market cap of $16.40 million and $11,790.00 worth of BITAY Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITAY Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BITAY Coin has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

BITAY Coin Token Profile

BITAY Coin was first traded on April 18th, 2022. BITAY Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. BITAY Coin’s official Twitter account is @bitayturkiye. The official message board for BITAY Coin is bitayturkiye.medium.com. The official website for BITAY Coin is www.bitay.com.tr/en.

BITAY Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITAY Coin (BITAY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITAY Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITAY Coin is 0.01630263 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $620.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitay.com.tr/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITAY Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITAY Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITAY Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

