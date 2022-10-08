Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Down 51.9% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $65,489.83 and approximately $8.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 51.9% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00014539 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Let it Ride (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameBetCoin (GBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jewels (JWL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @btconfidential and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a cryptocurrency . Bitcoin Confidential has a current supply of 7,367,797,268.15 with 7,365,901,523 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Confidential is 0.00000733 USD and is up 12.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoinconfidential.cc/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

