Bitcoin Latinum Price Reaches $2.48 on Major Exchanges (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Latinum has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be purchased for about $2.48 or 0.00012728 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market capitalization of $76.81 million and $55,335.00 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010243 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Bitcoin Latinum

Bitcoin Latinum’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Latinum

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoin Latinum has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Bitcoin Latinum is 3.32951375 USD and is up 14.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $132,867.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitcoinlatinum.com/.”

