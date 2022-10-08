Bitcoin Pay (BTCPAY) Price Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Pay (BTCPAY) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Bitcoin Pay has a market cap of $4.93 million and approximately $77,244.00 worth of Bitcoin Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Pay has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Pay token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.09 or 0.00010737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010866 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00010284 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Bitcoin Pay

Bitcoin Pay’s launch date was August 3rd, 2022. Bitcoin Pay’s total supply is 20,558,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,352,907 tokens. Bitcoin Pay’s official message board is www.instagram.com/bitcoinpayofficial. The official website for Bitcoin Pay is www.bitcoinpay.exchange. Bitcoin Pay’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinpay_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Pay is https://reddit.com/r/btcpay_btc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Pay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Pay (BTCPAY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Pay has a current supply of 20,558,089.560706 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Pay is 1.89741552 USD and is down -22.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $182,962.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitcoinpay.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

