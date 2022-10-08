Bitcoin SV (BSV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $63.53 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 8th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $941.85 million and approximately $63.53 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $49.08 or 0.00251573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,510.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.81 or 0.00603883 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00046766 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000041 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005611 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,191,045 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate BSV through the process of mining. Bitcoin SV has a current supply of 19,190,695.39423905. The last known price of Bitcoin SV is 48.68483771 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 181 active market(s) with $63,689,666.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoinsv.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

