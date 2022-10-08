BITCOLOJIX (BTCIX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $17.84 Million

BITCOLOJIX (BTCIX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last seven days, BITCOLOJIX has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. BITCOLOJIX has a market cap of $17.84 million and approximately $75,046.00 worth of BITCOLOJIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOLOJIX coin can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00003658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

BITCOLOJIX Coin Profile

BITCOLOJIX’s genesis date was January 7th, 2022. BITCOLOJIX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BITCOLOJIX is https://reddit.com/r/bitcolojix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BITCOLOJIX’s official Twitter account is @btcix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITCOLOJIX’s official website is bitcolojix.org.

Buying and Selling BITCOLOJIX

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOLOJIX (BTCIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOLOJIX has a current supply of 80,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOLOJIX is 0.7334999 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $79,568.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcolojix.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOLOJIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOLOJIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOLOJIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

