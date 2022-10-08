BITMIC Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $7.56 Million (BMIC)

BITMIC (BMIC) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last week, BITMIC has traded 56.8% higher against the US dollar. One BITMIC token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001391 BTC on exchanges. BITMIC has a total market cap of $7.56 million and approximately $12,853.00 worth of BITMIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010857 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010262 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

BITMIC Profile

BITMIC launched on September 29th, 2021. BITMIC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,889,095 tokens. BITMIC’s official website is nzerocoin.com. BITMIC’s official Twitter account is @nzero_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITMIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NetZero (NZERO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. NetZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of NetZero is 0.28984676 USD and is down -23.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $30,258.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nzerocoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITMIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITMIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITMIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

