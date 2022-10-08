BitShiba Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,569.00 (SHIBA)

BitShiba (SHIBA) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. BitShiba has a total market cap of $7.22 million and approximately $12,569.00 worth of BitShiba was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitShiba has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitShiba token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitShiba Token Profile

BitShiba launched on November 1st, 2021. BitShiba’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,999,888,544,328 tokens. BitShiba’s official website is bitshiba.io. BitShiba’s official Twitter account is @bitshibatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShiba Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShiba (SHIBA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BitShiba has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BitShiba is 0.00000002 USD and is down -3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $28,784.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitshiba.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShiba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShiba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShiba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

