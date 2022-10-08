BKEX Chain Tops One Day Volume of $1.33 Million (BKK)

BKEX Chain (BKK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 8th. BKEX Chain has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and $1.33 million worth of BKEX Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BKEX Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0874 or 0.00000448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BKEX Chain has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

BKEX Chain Token Profile

BKEX Chain is a token. Its launch date was June 10th, 2018. BKEX Chain’s total supply is 148,995,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,547,691 tokens. BKEX Chain’s official Twitter account is @bkexglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BKEX Chain is www.bkex.com.

Buying and Selling BKEX Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “BKEX Chain (BKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. BKEX Chain has a current supply of 148,995,575 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BKEX Chain is 0.08791328 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,867,992.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bkex.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BKEX Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

