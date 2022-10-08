BlackCoin (BLK) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $938,120.65

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 8th. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 11% against the US dollar. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $938,120.65 and $177.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,400,876 coins and its circulating supply is 61,649,635 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is https://reddit.com/r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BlackCoin is blackcoin.nl. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @blackcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin (BLK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2014. BlackCoin has a current supply of 61,400,875.84627817 with 61,649,163.34627817 in circulation. The last known price of BlackCoin is 0.01556726 USD and is up 4.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $7,755.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

