BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) vs. MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Financial Contrast

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) and MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and MidCap Financial Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A MidCap Financial Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MidCap Financial Investment has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and MidCap Financial Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MidCap Financial Investment $213.15 million 3.12 $82.36 million $0.87 12.05

MidCap Financial Investment has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and MidCap Financial Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund N/A N/A N/A MidCap Financial Investment 25.87% 9.28% 3.55%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.6% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. MidCap Financial Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.2%. MidCap Financial Investment pays out 147.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

MidCap Financial Investment beats BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality. It was formerly known as Debt Strategies Fund Inc. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. was formed on March 27, 1998 and is domiciled in the United States.

About MidCap Financial Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine, first lien secured loans, stretch senior loans, unitranche loans, second lien secured loans and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products. It prefers to invest in preferred equity, common equity / interests and warrants and makes equity co-investments. It may invest in cash equivalents, U.S. government securities, high-quality debt investments that mature in one year or less, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, non-U.S. investments, or securities of public companies that are not thinly traded. It also focuses on other investments such as collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and credit-linked notes (CLNs). The fund typically invests in construction and building materials, business services, plastics & rubber, advertising, capital equipment, education, cable television, chemicals, consumer products/goods durable and non-durable and customer services, direct marketing, energy – oil & gas, electricity and utilities. The fund also invest in aerospace & defense, wholesale, telecommunications, financial services, hotel, gaming, leisure, restaurants; environmental industries, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, high tech industries, beverages, food and tobacco, manufacturing, media – diversified & production, printing and publishing, retail, automation, aviation and consumer transport, transportation, cargo and distribution. It primarily invests in United States. It primarily invests between $20 million and $250 million in its portfolio companies. The fund seeks to make investments with stated maturities of five to 10 years.

