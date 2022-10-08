BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 on December 30th

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2176 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 31.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BDJ stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.29. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $10.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

