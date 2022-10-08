Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.83.

Blackstone Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of BX stock opened at $86.38 on Wednesday. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,196,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,161,423 shares of company stock valued at $86,730,717. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,543,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 532,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,613,000 after acquiring an additional 113,314 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors boosted its position in Blackstone by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 84,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

