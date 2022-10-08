Blockasset Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.91 Million (BLOCK)

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Blockasset has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and $50,429.00 worth of Blockasset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockasset token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0678 or 0.00000349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockasset has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003292 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009868 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Blockasset’s launch date was December 8th, 2021. Blockasset’s total supply is 320,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,170,533 tokens. Blockasset’s official Twitter account is @blockassetco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockasset’s official message board is blockasset.medium.com. The Reddit community for Blockasset is https://reddit.com/r/blockasset. Blockasset’s official website is blockasset.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockasset (BLOCK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blockasset has a current supply of 320,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Blockasset is 0.06667156 USD and is up 12.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $15,053.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockasset.co/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockasset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockasset should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockasset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

