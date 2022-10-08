Blocknet Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges (BLOCK)

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. In the last week, Blocknet has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $166.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000959 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001273 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000052 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 9,086,993 coins. Blocknet’s official message board is medium.com/blocknet. The Reddit community for Blocknet is https://reddit.com/r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @the_blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocknet (BLOCK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2014. Blocknet has a current supply of 9,086,512.86531109. The last known price of Blocknet is 0.22747655 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $9.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://blocknet.co/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

