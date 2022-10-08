BLOCKS 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $38,772.00 (BLOCKS)

BLOCKS (BLOCKS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. One BLOCKS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. BLOCKS has a market capitalization of $9.17 million and $38,772.00 worth of BLOCKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BLOCKS has traded down 20% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010256 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

BLOCKS Token Profile

BLOCKS launched on November 22nd, 2021. BLOCKS’s total supply is 9,284,838,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,224,794,246 tokens. BLOCKS’s official website is www.blocks.io. BLOCKS’s official Twitter account is @blocks_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BLOCKS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKS (BLOCKS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. BLOCKS has a current supply of 9,284,838,001.59721 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BLOCKS is 0.00283777 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $13,449.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.blocks.io.”

