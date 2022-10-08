Blocksquare Token Trading Down 14.1% Over Last Week (BST)

Blocksquare Token (BST) traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 8th. Over the last week, Blocksquare Token has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One Blocksquare Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000758 BTC on exchanges. Blocksquare Token has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $14,828.00 worth of Blocksquare Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Blocksquare Token

Blocksquare Token (CRYPTO:BST) is a token. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2022. Blocksquare Token’s total supply is 9,922,229 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,473,276 tokens. The official message board for Blocksquare Token is blog.blocksquare.io. The Reddit community for Blocksquare Token is https://reddit.com/r/blocksquare_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocksquare Token’s official Twitter account is @blocksquare_io. Blocksquare Token’s official website is blocksquare.io.

Buying and Selling Blocksquare Token

