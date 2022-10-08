Blockzero Labs Price Reaches $0.0109 (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (XIO) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Blockzero Labs token can now be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $400,074.58 and approximately $2,432.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,519.97 or 0.99999555 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002050 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00053008 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010246 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00064217 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022500 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

XIO is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2019. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 tokens. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Blockzero Labs is t.me/xionews. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/blockzerolabs. The official website for Blockzero Labs is blockzerolabs.io.

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockzero Labs (XIO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blockzero Labs has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 36,592,410.47115547 in circulation. The last known price of Blockzero Labs is 0.0109514 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $91.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockzerolabs.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

