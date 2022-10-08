Bloktopia (BLOK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.14 Million

Bloktopia (BLOK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Bloktopia has a total market cap of $42.68 million and $1.14 million worth of Bloktopia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bloktopia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bloktopia has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bloktopia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010224 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Bloktopia

Bloktopia launched on October 5th, 2021. Bloktopia’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,052,608,383 tokens. Bloktopia’s official website is www.bloktopia.com. Bloktopia’s official Twitter account is @bloktopia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bloktopia

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloktopia (BLOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bloktopia has a current supply of 200,000,000,000 with 17,536,640,676 in circulation. The last known price of Bloktopia is 0.00331278 USD and is down -2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $1,939,810.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bloktopia.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloktopia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloktopia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloktopia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bloktopia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloktopia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.